ROH Television Champion Dragon Lee is set to defend his title in two weeks on ROH TV.

It was announced on the latest episode of ROH Week By Week that Lee will defend his title against ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Rey Horus.

Lee last defended his title against Tony Deppen at the Final Battle pay-per-view in December.

Stay tuned for more.

