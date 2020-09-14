Ring of Honor has announced via Twitter that they’re holding an Pure Tournament Watch Party to celebrate the company’s return starting this week.

They encourage everyone to beginning tweeting about the event at 6:55pm EST by using “#PureROH.” From there, you can log into Fite.TV or HonorClub to watch the latest episode of ROH TV starting at 7pm EST. If you follow the hashtag, you’ll be able to join in with other ROH wrestlers and crew talking about ROH’s Pure Tournament.

Entering the tournament, we’ll see Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Dalton Castle, Matt Sydal, Tracy Williams, Kenny King, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, PJ Black, Josh Woods, and independent stars Tony Deppen, Wheeler Yuta, Silas Young, Fred Yehi, Delirious, and Rust Taylor. The rules of the match clarify that each wrestler is allowed only three rope breaks. After that, grabbing the ropes won’t break the hold. Anyone who interferes in these matches will be fired from Ring of Honor.