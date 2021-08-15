A term that has been prominent in the pro-wrestling circuit over the last year is the “Forbidden Door,” a phrase referencing promotions working together and sharing talent across the landscape. Ring of Honor is a company familiar with that idea, as they have in the past collaborated with the likes of CMLL, NJPW, as well as a number of indie federations across the United States.

Now ROH asks its fans about opening the “Forbidden Door” in a new tweet. Along with heavy-hitter AEW companies that have been working together over the last year include AEW, the NWA, IMPACT, NJPW, and AAA to name a few. See ROH’s tweet below.