This week’s special Ring Of Honor taping is “in the can.”

On Thursday night, July 16, 2026, ROH Wrestling taped matches and segments in Boston, MA. for the upcoming ROH Beatdown in Beantown special event.

For those interested, AEW Collision Spoilers For July 18, 2026 were also taped on 7/16 in Boston.

Featured below are complete ROH Beatdown in Beantown spoilers from the 7/16 taping in Boston:

*Mark Davis defeated Desmond Xavier to retain his AEW National title. *Komander defeated Alex Angels. *Maya World defeated Tiana James. *Zachary Wentz defeated Nick Comorato. *The Outrunners and Bustah and The Brain defeated The Premier Athletes and The Swirl.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for complete Ring Of Honor Results coverage.

(H/T: Billy K. & PWInsider for the above results.)