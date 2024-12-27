ROH Boxing Day Brawl starts NOW!

Blake Christian defeated AR Fox

Christian and Fox looked to continue where they left off from the Survival of the Fittest match from ROH Final Battle. Christian refused the Code of Honor, shoving Fox. Fox hit a leg lariat as Christian hit the ropes. Fox hit a springboard stunner and a running shooting star press off the apron. Christian dodged a corner charge and hit a Mafia kick in the corner before hitting a missile dropkick. Christian hit a 180 tope suicida to the floor on Fox, which looked incredible.

Fox had a brief comeback with an enziguri, but Christian cut him off again before going for a running boot on the floor. Fox, however, rushed into the ring and hit a suicide dive to the floor on Christian before hitting a Senton Bomb for a two count. Christian raked the eyes to avoid a backpack cutter, and hit a standing Spanish Fly for the two count. Christian argued with the referee over a chair being introduced to the match, and Fox hit a huge dive to the floor and a 450 Splash. Fox grabbed the chair after Christian kicked out, and the referee took it away from him, but Christian hit Fox with a low blow and hit a curb stomp on Fox for the win. Really good match to open the show.

Lee Johnson (w/ EJ Nduka) defeated Serpentico

Johnson was not taking Serpentico seriously at the start of the match, hitting a drop toe hold and slapping Serpentico’s head. Serpentico did hit an armdrag, but Johnson hit a dropkick soon thereafter. Johnson got the heat for the next few minutes, but occasionally fell victim to a roll up which he kicked out of quickly. Serpentico rolled through a roll up, hit a superkick, and then a running cutter for a two count. Serpentico was soon cut off by a chokeslam from Nduka from behind the back, allowing Johnson getting the win.

A hype video aired for Shane Taylor Promotions, with Taylor cutting a promo against the people that have dismissed them, saying that they were coming for everything in ROH, and that there was nothing anyone could do about it. This was good.

Tommy Billington & Katsuyori Shibata defeated The Premier Atheltes (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese) (w/ Smart Mark Sterling & Josh Woods)

Billington and Shibata are now teaming after their one on one match at ROH Final Battle. Billington took it to Nese right away, sending him bouncing all over the ring, ending when he hit a missile dropkick and tagged out to Shibata. Nese’s selling made both guys look dangerous until it was time for him to get the heat on Billington after a distraction from Daivari.

Woods and Sterling attacked Billington on the floor behind the back of the referee. Nese tried to hit a move off the middle rope, but Billington hit a dropkick and tagged out to Shibata, who hit a German suplex on Daivari before tagging out to Billington. Nese ran in and superkicked Shibata, and Billington almost got the submission on Billington but Sterling distracted the referee while Woods yanked Billington off Daivari. Nese hit a 450 splash on Billington, but knocked Billington backwards into his own corner, letting Shibata tag in.

Shibata proceeded to nail Daivari with a Mafia kick in the corner. Billington flew off the ropes with a diving DDT, and Shibata hit a PK for the win.

A hype video aired for The Outrunners, as they promoted their Fanny Pack merch, including how it could hold a second fanny pack, among other things. This was great.

Toni Storm defeated Rebecca Scott

Storm got a superstar pop coming out, and it seems this weird amnesia gimmick has hurt her star power with the audience. Storm hit a basement dropkick after changing directions while running the ropes, but missed the corner hip attack. Scott hit a flying knee in the corner on Storm. Storm reversed an Irish whip, and Scott jumped onto the middle rope before jumping backwards into the arms of Storm. Storm hit a backbreaker, the corner hip attack, and a Storm Zero for the pinfall.

Retro ROH: Nigel McGuinness defeated Colt Cabana in a Soccer Riot Match at ROH Night of Grudges II (August 20, 2005)

Cabana set the rules, which largely meant there were no rules, as that would be an advantage to him. They actually shared the whole match, which included a funny spot when McGuinness tried to kick the soccer ball at Colt, who was seated in the corner. McGuinness missed and sent it into the crowd, causing the fans to yell “Throw it back!” Cabana grabbed the ball and threw it at the face of McGuiness. Nigel sent Cabana crashing through a ringside table after hitting him with an iron. Cabana pulled his own iron out from under the ring and hit McGuiness with it before hitting a lariat for the win. They actually aired the full match, which is not a bad thing to do sometimes for fans watching. I am not sure if this is a frequent feature, but if it is, I think it’s smart to do every now and then.

The Rottweilers (Rocky Romero & Homicide) defeated QT Marshall & Aaron Solo

Homicide’s return to ROH got a huge pop from the New York audience. The Rottweilers are back together for at least one night, speaking of an ROH flashback. Homicide started the match with QT Marshall, and Marshall was hilariously looking at Homicide very unsure about his own safety before they locked up. Marshall’s suspicions were right, as Homicide bit his ear.

Romero tagged in, and Marshall exited the ring very quickly, tagging out to Solo. Romero low bridged Solo and Romero went for a dive, but Marshall tripped Romero, and Solo hit a flying kick on Romero to begin getting the heat. Romero hit a Shiranaui and tagged out to Homicide, and Homicide hit the three amigos suplexes on Solo. Homicide hit a belly to belly on Solo, but Marshall broke up the pinfall and hit a combo back suplex/neckbreaker on Homicide for a 2-count.

Homicide went for the Cop Killa on Solo, but Marshall broke it up. Romero threw Marshall to the floor and hit a suicide dive that sent Marshall crashing into the front row. Homicide then hit a big lariat on Solo for the win. This was fun. I love seeing Homicide back in ROH. He isn’t what he was, but he is still great. Homicide kissed the canvas, indicating he was home.

A recap of Atlantis Jr. beating Mansoor from ROH Final Battle aired. Mason Madden cut a promo on Danhausen about how he ruined their match. Mansoor called Atlantis a nepo baby, claiming (correctly) that his father Atlantis and (incorrectly) mother Atlantis Morissette were why he had success in the business. They then declared war on all masked wrestlers.

MxM Connection (Mansoor & Mason Madden) defeated Dustin Waller & Kylon King

Mansoor and Madden beat on Waller throughout the early part of the match, with Madden not removing his sunglasses. King broke up the pinfall attempt of Mansoor on Waller after a spinebuster, and Mansoor chased King around the ring, letting Waller and King get some very brief offense against Mansoor. Mansoor tagged out and the huge Madden ran wild hitting a big flying knee on Waller, and slammed King to the mat. Madden had an idea, saying “Let’s kill him!” as they hit a combo where Mansoor elevated Waller into a double arm DDT by Madden for the win.

Chris Jericho’s New York Minute re-aired from AEW Dynamite.

A recap of the ROH Final Battle match between Matt Cardona & Chris Jericho, and Athena’s defeat of Billie Starks.

At the post show media scrum Athena promised to kick out someone out of the Minions In Training.

Lexy Nair introduced Billie Starks as the loser of the main event for the Minion Expulsion. Athena said that Starks caused nothing but problems for her, and that she sucked because she wouldn’t listen to Athena’s guidance. Athena put over how Nair has lived up to all her expectations. Athena then expelled Nair from the MIT for failing to wear a Penguin costume to match Athena’s Two-Face costume, claimed her intro of Athena was mediocre, and how she almost cost Athena the match.

Athena claimed that Nair was the stepping stone for Billie, and that it was those two forever, because Athena cared about Billie Starks and her success. Athena hugged Starks, and Starks looked very conflicted and unhappy about how all of this went down.

Komander was shown arriving backstage after his title victory at ROH Final Battle, crying as he hugged Tony Khan and celebrated in the biggest win of his career in ROH. A nice moment of real emotion.

ROH Television Champion Komander (w/ Alex Abrahantes) defeated Johnny TV (w/ MxM Collection) to retain

MxM Collection made their way into one of the balconies, holding a sign that said “If Johnny TV loses, we’ll be really sad” and tried to lead the crowd in chants for Johnny TV. Johnny TV spending years working lucha has paid off here, with him being able to provide a good base for Komander. TV knocked Komander off balance as he ran up the ropes, and hit a backflip Samoan drop and a running shooting star press for a two count.

TV hit a knee to the face of Komander for a two count. TV locked on a dragon sleeper, but Komander got into the ropes to escape. Komander avoided a suicide dive, but TV adjusted and followed Komander as he dodged and hit a dive through the ropes on the other side of the ring. That was cool. Komander blocked a corner charge, hitting a superkick and running across the ropes, bouncing off them and landing on the apron before running back up the ropes and hitting a flying dragonrana on TV for a two count.

Komander hit a Canadian Destroyer on Johnny TV for another near fall. TV hit two rolling neckbreakers on Komander for a two count of his own. MxM Collection exited the balcony by ducking down in an elevator pose as soon as Johnny started looking in trouble, and Komander hit a poisonrana. Komander hit a senton, and went for his rope walk into a shooting star press, but MxM Collection pulled TV from the ring. Komander adjusted and hit a moonsault onto everyone on the floor, but Johnny TV managed to cut him off and go for Starship Pain. Komander dodged and hit his shooting star press for the win.

