ROH Boxing Day Brawl starts … NOW!

Eddie Kingston vs James Drake (w/Zack Gibson)

Gibson was on the mic as the Vets entered, running down New York City (the show was from the Hammerstein). He referred to the city as a “post-apocalyptic third world country.” So clearly, these are the good guys. Fortunately, NYC’s own Eddie Kingston arrived and the fight was on.

Kingston jumped Gibson from behind with a chair and then laid out Drake. The ref grabbed the chair and Drake kicked Kingston into the corner where he and Gibson beat him down. Kingston got back up though and the bell rang officially starting the match.

Drake had the upper hand thanks to the previously mentioned jumping and threw everything he had a Kingston, knocking him from pillar to post. Kingston started giving as good as he was getting, dropping the straps and chopping Drake into next week.

Kingston got a sleeper on, but Gibson got involved to break it up. Drake raked Kingston’s eye, but that didn’t stop the Mad King who started throwing lariats with everything he had. The Maching Gun Chops rained down on Drake and Kingston managed to get a neckbreaker in.

Drake tried to steal one with a rollup, but Kingston wasn’t fooled. Drake hit a dropkick on Kingston, further working his neck in the corner. Kingston popped back in with an exploder and a DDT to get the pin.

Gibson immediately jumped into the ring and he and Drake tried to take down Kingston. Gibson choked him with his scarf (*now available at AEW Shop) while Drake leapt from the top rope and crushed Kingston with a guillotine.

Winner: Eddie Kingston

The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari, Stori Denali & Tony Nese) (w/Mark Sterling) vs Ashley Vox, Jon Cruz & VSK

Off the top, Santa Claus was in the ring with announcer Bobby Cruz, but the Atheletes marched to the ring and made him say “Athletes…?” to which he responded “Suck!” So Stori Denai chokeslammed him. I’m pretty sure that makes them the bad guys, but who’s to day?

Nese and VSK started things off with Nese using his strength to keep VSK guessing. Nese sent him to the Athletes corner and tagged in Daivari. VSK ate a backdrop, but it gave him a chance to get a tag to Cruz.

Cruz and Daivari fought for a bit before Denali was tagged in. She threw Cruz to his teams corner and demanded Vox get in the ring. Vox tried as hard as she could but Denali just picked her up and threw her at the ground. Denali was about to chokeslam her, but Cruz got in and took a bounce off the ropes. Daivari grabbed his ankle though and Nese was back in only to tag Daivari again.

Vox jumped in a superkicked Daivari, which brought Denali back in for that chokeslam on Vox that ended the match.

Winners: The Premier Athletes

-Backstage, Lexi Nair interviewed Komander about his Pure Title match against Lee Moriarty. It was all in Spanish unfortunately, so I have no idea what he said, but I assume it was something along the lines of “I’m going to win.”

Mina Shirakawa vs Rebecca Scott

Shirakawa is the former Interim ROH Women’s Television Champion and absolutely adorable. Scott is also adorable, but hasn’t been an interim anything. Yet.

The two tied up and Shirakawa took control right away with her feet and fists. She picked up Scott and dropped her back to the ring. She tried to grapevine the legs, but Scott rolled her up for a two count. Shirikawa jumped right back up with a sling blade.

Shirakawa leapt from the top with another sling blade from that top turnbuckle. Scott kicked out at two though.

Scott caught a kick from Shirakawa but went off the ropes and right into Shirakawa’s right hand. Shirakawa put Scott in the figure four in the center of the ring and Scott was forced to tap out.

Winner: Mina Shirakawa

-Backstage, Jay Lethal had a conversation with ROH World Champion Bandido. Lethal brought up that both he and Bandido have had issues with the Swirl (the tag team). He suggested that they team against them next week. Bandido was all for it and the match was on for next week!

The Swirl (Blake Christian & Lee Johnson) vs Alec Price & Jordan Oliver

Price and Oliver actually got an entrance with music and everything, so they must be doing something right! The Swirl swirled their way out in matching blue gear, still oblivious to how terrible their team name is.

The “middle-finger-of-honor” was adhered to and the bell rand with Christian immediately rolling Price up for a two count. They sped around the ring with Christian pausing only to strut to taunt jay Lethal.

Price pulled down the top rope sending Christian out, but Johnson was right there. Oliver tagged in and the two double teamed Johnson for a few minutes, actually gaining some momentum. Johnson dodged a charge in the corner and got the tag to Christian.

Christian and Johnson sent Oliver and Price to the outside and delivered their signature dives to them. The Swirl then started mugging for the camera before Christian brought Oliver back in to the ring so he could plant his knees in his back.

Christian snapmared Oliver into a headlock and taunted Bandido with some finger guns. Christian knocked Price off the apron and went back to Oliver, who countered a running start into a sidewalk slam. A diving tag brought in Price and a more subtle tag brought in Johnson.

Price dropkicked Christian and then hit a double springboard sling blade on Johnson. Johnson then turned him inside out with a lariat. Oliver tried to help, but Christian hit him with a springboard which allowed price to crush Christian with a DDT.

Oliver and Price hit a super brainbuster from the top rope, but Johnson broke up the pin before they could get Christian. That woke everyone up and Christian hit a springboard 450 on Oliver and then a Lethal Injection/Brain Buster combo with Johnson to pin Oliver and get the win.

Winners: The Swirl

Refresh this page for the latest ROH Boxing Day Brawl results …

(H/T to Jeff Moss and F4WOnline.com)