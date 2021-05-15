ROH’s Kevin Eck has announced on the company website that the Survival of the Fittest will be returning this June, with the winner receiving a future title opportunity at the current world champion, RUSH. Details, including ROH listing past winners of the tournament, can be found below.

You asked for the Survival of the Fittest tournament to come back and the ROH Board of Directors listened. The tournament returns in June on ROH TV.

Originating in 2004 and last held in 2018, the tournament is composed of a series of qualifying matches, with the winners meeting in a multi-man elimination match to determine the overall winner. The lone survivor will be rewarded with a future shot at the ROH World Championship.

Past winners of Survival of the Fittest include Bryan Danielson, Tyler Black, Jay Lethal and Adam Cole.

Survival of the Fittest was the overwhelming winner of a poll on the ROH The Experience Facebook page that asked which of ROH’s annual events fans would most like to see return in 2021.