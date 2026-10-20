Congratulations are in order for ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty and LA Cherry.

Cherry took to Instagram on Monday, October 19, to announce that she and Moriarty are officially engaged.

According to her social media post, Moriarty, known to wrestling fans as “Taiga Style,” popped the question at the Sunken Gardens in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Cherry is a familiar face at AEW and Ring of Honor events, regularly attending shows alongside Moriarty.

Meanwhile, Moriarty continues his lengthy reign as ROH Pure Champion, which has now surpassed 800 days.

Moriarty is also being advertised for the upcoming ROH Final Battle event, scheduled for Friday, December 4, in San Antonio, Texas.