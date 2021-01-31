Ring of Honor’s Chief Operating Officer Joe Koff recently joined Bill Apter on the Apter Chat to talk about the promotion adapting to the COVID circumstances, stating that he’s proud of how ROH brought the focus back to the in-ring competition and praises the recent Pure Title tournament. Hear his full thoughts below.

I really think that, I always loved our television product [but] our television product right know, I think is the best it’s ever been. And it’s because of COVID, because we had a moment to reset. When you’re in the middle of something, trying to change things, when things are moving, is very, very difficult. But when you have the time to reset and think about okay, we’re coming back without crowds, how is that gonna have an impact? How are we gonna deal with that? And it just allowed us, and I’m really proud of our people, my creative people, our production people, we came back with the Pure Tournament, which was fabulous. It was a fabulous series of shows, the wrestling was amazing. We were able to almost reimagine [the company’s pure style] in a new look and a new way for television.

