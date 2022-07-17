Ring Of Honor will hold its next event, Death Before Dishonor, from Lowell, Massachusetts on July 23.
The show starts at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET), while the special pre-show on YouTube starts at 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET). Supercard of Honor will be available for purchase on Bleacher Report.
Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:
ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match
Jonathan Gresham (c) -500
Lee Moriarty +300
ROH Women’s World Championship Match
Serena Deeb -260
Mercedes Martinez (c) +180
ROH World Tag Team Championship Match
FTR (c) -175
The Briscoes +135
ROH World Television Championship Match
Samoa Joe (c) -150
Jay Lethal +110
ROH Pure Championship Match
Wheeler Yuta (c) -220
Daniel Garcia +155