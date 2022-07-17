Ring Of Honor will hold its next event, Death Before Dishonor, from Lowell, Massachusetts on July 23.

The show starts at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET), while the special pre-show on YouTube starts at 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET). Supercard of Honor will be available for purchase on Bleacher Report.

Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:

ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match

Jonathan Gresham (c) -500

Lee Moriarty +300

ROH Women’s World Championship Match

Serena Deeb -260

Mercedes Martinez (c) +180

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match

FTR (c) -175

The Briscoes +135

ROH World Television Championship Match

Samoa Joe (c) -150

Jay Lethal +110

ROH Pure Championship Match

Wheeler Yuta (c) -220

Daniel Garcia +155