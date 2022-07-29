Last weekend Ring of Honor held their Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view from the Tsongas Center in Lowell Massachusetts, and saw Claudio Castagnoli crowned as the promotion’s newest world champion.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter the show received 36,100 buys, a huge increase from ROH’s Supercard of Honor back in April that had 19,200 buys. The report says that 27,000 buys came from streaming while the other 9,100 came from traditional cable providers.

It should be noted that fans had the option to watch Supercard of Honor on HonorClub, while Death Before Dishonor was not available on that service. 68% of fans who bought the event also purchased Double or Nothing and Forbidden Door.

As for attendance…Death Before Dishonor drew 3,100 fans, with 2,900 paid and 200 in comps.