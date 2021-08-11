Florida is no longer hosting ROH Death Before Dishonor.
The reason for that is due to rises in positive COVID-19 cases in the state. The promotion was scheduled to present their event on September 12th from Lakeland, Florida.
The show will feature the finals of the ROH Women’s World Championship tournament. ROH issued the following:
Due to the recent Covid surge in Florida, ROH is moving the site of the Death Before Dishonor Pay Per View event.
Details to follow shortly.
Your safety, health and well-being remain our top priorities.