ROH has its next pay-per-view date.

The brand, which is owned by AEW President Tony Khan, will be holding their annual Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on July 21st from the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey. This will be the second ROH PPV this year after April’s Final Battle.

As announced on #AEWRampage, @ringofhonor’s next PPV #DeathBeforeDishonor will take place on Friday, July 21st, in Trenton, NJ at the Cure Insurance Arena!#ROHDBD Tickets on sale Friday, June 9th at 10am ET!https://t.co/zr0La7pO0Z | https://t.co/Y4EcTO62TQ pic.twitter.com/v9Wc8syiXN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 3, 2023

Tickets for Death Before Dishonor go on sale next Friday. No matches have been announced as of this writing. Following Wrestling Headlines for all ROH news and updates.