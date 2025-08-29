Ring Of Honor makes their pay-per-view return tonight.
ROH Wrestling continues the ongoing AEW and ROH Residency at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this evening, as ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 takes place starting at 8/7c via HonorClub at WatchROH.com, as well as the ROH pay-per-view and streaming partners.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 pay-per-view on August 29, 2025:
* ROH World Championship: Bandido vs. Hechicero
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena vs. Mina Shirakawa
* ROH Pure Championship: Lee Moriarty vs. Xelhua
* Fight Without Honor: QT Marshall vs. Paul Walter Hauser
* ROH Tag-Team Championship: Sammy Guevara & TBA vs. The Outrunners
* ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Championship: The Sons Of Texas vs. Shane Taylor Promotions
Make sure to check back here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for complete ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 results from Philadelphia, PA.