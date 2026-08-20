In addition to the live August 19 episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW also taped matches and segments for future episodes of Ring Of Honor at the taping in Baltimore, Maryland.

Featured below are complete ROH On HonorClub spoilers from the 8/19 taping held before and after the live episode of AEW Dynamite:

* Lio Rush defeated Doug Keys in a proving ground match. Action Andretti attacked both wrestlers after the match

* Preston Vance defeated Danny Grandview

* Action Andretti and Hook defeated The Dark Order

* Athena defeated Gia Scott

* Daniel Garcia defeated Alec Price

* Queen Aminta and Mina Shirakawa defeated Erica Leigh and Brittany Blank

* Katsuyori Shibata defeated Wheeler Yuta for the right to fave Lee Moriarty at Death Before Dishonor

* Nick Wayne defeated Jordan Oliver..After the match Wayne attacked Oliver and Bandido made the save

* Skye Blue and Marina Shafir defeated Red Velvet and Zayda Steel

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live ROH On HonorClub Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider)