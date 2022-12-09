ROH will hold its Final Battle event on Saturday.

The event will be headlined by Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against Claudio Castagnoli. Here are the betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline:

ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) (-250) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (+175)

ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) (-400) vs. Wheeler Yuta (+250)

ROH Women’s Championship: Mercedes Martinez (c) (+350) vs. Athena (-600)

ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) (-1250) vs. Juice Robinson (+550)

Shane Taylor & JD Griffey (+250) vs. Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) (-400)

ROH World Tag Team Championship Double Dog Collar Match: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) (-200) vs. The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) (+150)

ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championships: Dalton Castle & The Boys (c) vs. The Embassy (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, & Toa Liona)