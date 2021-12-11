ROH will present their “Final Battle: End of an Era” pay-per-view tonight from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD. This will be the final ROH pay-per-view before the company goes on a major hiatus until April 2022.

The Final Battle Hour One pre-show will stream for free via HonorClub, YouTube and Facebook at 7pm ET, and the main card will begin at 8pm ET on HonorClub and pay-per-view.

The Hour One pre-show will feature a Wild Card 10-man Tag Team Match, plus an important update on the status of the ROH World Title after Bandido was forced to miss the show due to COVID-19. You can click here for full details on AEW sending Jay Lethal to work the show.

Stay tuned for more on ROH Final Battle and be sure to join us later on for live coverage. Below is the current card for tonight:

ROH World Title Match

TBA vs. TBA

ROH World Champion Bandido was pulled due to COVID-19.

Double Main Event Part 1: ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

The Briscoes vs. The OGK (c)

Double Main Event Part 2

Jonathan Gresham vs. Jay Lethal

ROH Women’s World Title Match

Willow Nightingale vs. Rok-C (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Brian Johnson vs. Josh Woods (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the ROH World Television Title

Joe Hendry vs. Silas Young vs. Rhett Titus vs. Dalton Castle (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

The Righteous’ Vincent, Bateman and Dutch vs. Shane Taylor Promotions’ Moses, Kaun and O’Shay Edwards (c)

Fight Without Honor Match

Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King

Brody King, Homicide and Tony Deppen vs. Taylor Rust, Tracy Williams and Eli Isom

Chelsea Green, Marti Belle and Allysin Kay vs. Angelina Love, Mandy Leon and Miranda Alize

Rey Horus vs. Dragon Lee

Hour One Pre-show: Wild Card 10-Man Tag Team Match

TBA vs. TBA

