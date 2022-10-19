AEW has announced details on the next Ring of Honor pay-per-view.

ROH Final Battle will take place on December 10th from the DFW Metroplex in Arlington Texas. This is the third pay-per-view event that ROH has run under the Tony Khan era, the first being Supercard of Honor back in April, and the second being Death Before Dishonor back in July.

No matches have been announced at this time, but ROH Television champion Samoa Joe was used on the advertisement.