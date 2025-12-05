Ring Of Honor wraps up their 2025 pay-per-view schedule with their final offering of the year this evening.

ROH Final Battle 2025 goes down this evening as part of 2025 GalaxyCon at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, streaming live via WatchROH.com.

Advertised for the December 5, 2025 pay-per-view event are the following matches:

* ROH Women’s World Title Match: Athena (c) vs Persephone

* ROH World Title Survival of the Fittest Match: Bandido (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Komander vs. Blake Christian vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Hechicero

* ROH Women’s World TV Title Match: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Red Velvet

* ROH Women’s Pure Title Tournament Final: Winner of Deonna Purrazzo vs. Queen Aminata versus Winner of Billie Starkz vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* 30-Minute Ironman Match: Lee Moriarty vs. Nigel McGuinness

* AEW National Championship: Ricochet (c) vs. Dalton Castle

* ROH World Tag Team Title Match: Sammy Guevara & The Beast Mortos vs. Tommy Billington & Adam Priest

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title Match: Shane Taylor Promotions (c) vs. Skyflight

* Eddie Kingston vs. Josh Woods

Make sure to check back here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for complete ROH Final Battle results from Columbus, OH.