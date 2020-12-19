The 2020 ROH Final Battle pay-per-view aired last night from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. The replay can be ordered now on FITE, HonorClub and standard pay-per-view. Below are quick results:

* The First Hour pre-show opens with Caprice Coleman, Dalton Castle and Ian Riccaboni on commentary

* It was announced that EC3, Flamita, Bandido and Kenny King are off the show due to COVID-19 concerns

* Tony Deppen defeated LSG, Dak Draper and Josh Woods to earn a title shot from ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee later tonight. Deppen rolled up LSG to win

* It was said that MexiSquad were going to forfeit the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles, and give them to tonight’s challengers, because they haven’t defended them in a while, and can’t tonight due to the COVID-19 changes. Shane Taylor Promotions was supposed to get tonight’s title shot and Shane said he didn’t want to receive the titles via forfeit because he wants his team to win them the right way

* Dalton Castle wondered why he was on commentary when he could be wrestling Ray Horus tonight. Castle left commentary to go make that happen

* Jay Briscoe was shown entering the arena despite his Grudge Match with EC3 being pulled from the card. A backstage segment between Jay and Shane Taylor led to Briscoe vs. Taylor being booked

* Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus defeated Fred Yehi and Wheeler Tuta in the first Pure Rules Tag Team Match

* The Final Battle main card opened with ROH World Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham retaining over PCO and Mark Briscoe. PCO accidentally hit a Spear on Briscoe, sending him out and allowing Gresham to roll PCO for the pin

* Rey Horus defeated Dalton Castle with a Tornado Driver

* Mike Bennett and Matt Taven defeated The Righteous when Bennett pinned Bateman following a double team. After the match, Vita VonStarr hit a double low blow on The Kingdom. They attacked Taven and Bennett, apparently doing an ankle injury with Bennett

* Danhausen defeated Brian Johnson by DQ. The finish saw Danhausen pretend he got hit with the microphone. Danhausen earned a ROH contract with the win

* ROH World TV Champion Dragon Lee retained over Tony Deppen with a neck stomp and running knee strike

* Shane Taylor defeated Jay Briscoe with a Marcus Garvey Driver

* ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham retained over Flip Gordon via referee stoppage due to a knockout. Gresham hit two stiff running forearms in a row but Gordon kicked out both times. He went for a third but Gordon was knocked out. After the match, Gordon declined the handshake

* ROH World Champion RUSH retained over Brody King in the main event. RUSH kicked King’s handshake attempt to start. The finish saw Dragon Lee run down to distract the referee, allowing La Bestia del Ring (RUSH’s father) to enter the ring and hit King with a steel chair. RUSH finished King off with Bull’s Horns in the corner for the pin. After the match, the announcers said La Bestia del Ring is a new member of La Faccion Ingobernable. The Foundation came out to the stage and the two stables faced off to end the show

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.