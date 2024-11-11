Ring of Honor will be returning to a historic venue at the end of the year.

Fightful Select is reporting that ROH Final Battle 2024 will be taking place from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Ian Riccaboni previously took to Twitter to announce that Ring of Honor was ‘locked in’ for the Final Battle season.

As of this writing, a specific date for the event is unknown. The rumor is that it’ll likely take place the week before Christmas.

Ring of Honor last ran an event at the Hammerstein Ballroom in 2019.

ROH Final Battle has emanated from the Hammerstein multiple times, including 2008, 2011-13 and 2016-18.