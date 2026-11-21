It’s time for a special edition of Ring of Honor!

ROH presents “Fortnight to Final Battle,” a special YouTube-exclusive event taped aboard Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea. With Final Battle scheduled for Friday, December 4, the road to the pay-per-view continues with a stacked lineup of matches and the beginning of the tournament to crown a new ROH Women’s World Television Champion.

Ace Austin vs. Ortiz

The two exchange offense in the early going before Ortiz gains the advantage with a flapjack. Ortiz goes for an early cover, but Austin kicks out at one. Austin responds by trapping Ortiz in a submission hold before following up with stomps to keep him grounded. Austin connects with a kick to the face while Ortiz is on the apron.

Austin continues his attack with another kick before pulling out a playing card and using it to give Ortiz a papercut on his hand. Austin then targets the injured hand, making things increasingly difficult for Ortiz as the match continues.

Ortiz attempts to fight his way back into the contest, but Austin maintains control. Austin eventually lifts Ortiz into a squatting Flatliner before transitioning into a headscissors submission. Ortiz has nowhere to go and is forced to submit.

Winner: Ace Austin via submission

The Death Riders (Gabe Kidd & Daniel Garcia) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

Daniel Garcia starts things off against the Grizzled Young Veterans, who quickly use their teamwork to gain the upper hand. Garcia struggles to escape their corner before eventually tagging in Gabe Kidd. Kidd enters with plenty of aggression, taking the fight to both Zack Gibson and James Drake.

The momentum shifts when the Grizzled Young Veterans isolate Kidd and begin utilizing frequent tags and double-team offense. Kidd absorbs the punishment before finally creating some separation with a suplex. He makes the hot tag to Garcia, who comes in firing and immediately turns the tide.

Garcia and Drake exchange a series of pinning combinations, but neither can keep the other down. Garcia connects with a swinging neckbreaker off the ropes, only for the Grizzled Young Veterans to respond with a double-team powerbomb. Kidd breaks up the pinfall attempt to keep his team alive.

The Death Riders regroup and connect with stereo German suplexes on their opponents. Garcia then traps Drake in the Dragon Tamer submission hold. Drake has no choice but to tap out, giving the Death Riders the victory.

Winners: The Death Riders via submission

ROH Final Battle Update

It is announced that Bandido will defend the ROH Men’s World Championship in another Survival of the Fittest Match at Final Battle on December 4.

Bandido’s participation in the Continental Classic could become an important factor heading into the championship defense, as he continues competing in the tournament while preparing for the upcoming pay-per-view.

Serpentico vs. Marcus Mathers

Serpentico looks to establish control early against Marcus Mathers, using his experience to keep the newcomer from building momentum. Serpentico initially gets the better of the exchanges, but an unsuccessful attempt at ten punches in the corner gives Mathers an opportunity to fight back.

Mathers connects with a backdrop from the elevated ramp into the ring, but Serpentico answers with a hurricanrana and a clothesline. Mathers manages to land on his feet after a snap German suplex attempt before delivering a German suplex of his own. Both competitors then collide with simultaneous clotheslines, leaving them down on the mat.

Mathers gets back to his feet and connects with a springboard stunner followed by a back suplex, but Serpentico kicks out. Serpentico responds with an impressive rope-walk DDT that nearly puts Mathers away.

Mathers survives and finds another opening. He heads to the top rope and connects with a 450 Splash. Mathers makes the cover and scores the three-count to pick up the victory.

Winner: Marcus Mathers via pinfall

ROH Women’s World Television Championship Tournament: Viva Van vs. Isla Dawn

With Red Velvet forced to relinquish the ROH Women’s World Television Championship due to injury, the tournament to crown a new champion officially gets underway.

Isla Dawn gets things started with a cheap shot on Viva Van, but neither competitor can establish a clear advantage during the opening exchanges. Dawn eventually takes control with a series of kicks, wearing down Van before applying a front-facing Cobra Clutch.

Van manages to escape the submission and begins mounting a comeback. She connects with a dropkick and follows up with a modified Air Raid Crash, but Dawn kicks out before the three-count.

Dawn avoids an Electric Chair attempt and counters with a Backstabber to stop Van’s momentum. She quickly transitions into a Dragon Sleeper, trapping Van in the center of the ring. Van is unable to escape and submits.

Dawn advances to the semifinals of the tournament to crown a new ROH Women’s World Television Champion.

Winner: Isla Dawn via submission (Advances to Tournament Semifinals)

Darius Martin vs. Mark Davis

Darius Martin attempts to use his speed and athleticism to overcome the size and power advantage of Mark Davis. Martin connects with an early arm drag, but Davis quickly responds by charging into his opponent and sending him crashing into the narrow ringside barricade.

Davis takes control with three consecutive elbow strikes in the corner before delivering a pair of hard Irish whips that send Martin crashing into the turnbuckles. Davis continues overpowering Martin, preventing him from establishing any sustained offense.

The action spills onto the elevated entrance ramp, where Davis initially maintains control. Martin eventually finds an opening and counters a throw back into the ring with a tornado DDT onto the ramp.

Martin tries to capitalize on the momentum, but Davis cuts him off with a devastating Dunkzilla lariat. Martin somehow kicks out of the pinfall attempt, keeping himself in the match.

Davis wastes little time finishing the job. He hoists Martin up and connects with the Doctor Driver, putting him away for the three-count.

Winner: Mark Davis via pinfall

More ROH Final Battle Announcements

It is confirmed that Emi Sakura will challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the ROH Women’s Pure Championship at Final Battle on December 4.

Additionally, the ROH Men’s World Tag Team Championship will be defended at Final Battle. The champions entering the pay-per-view will be determined by the upcoming title match between El Sky Team and the Don Callis Family at CMLL next Friday.

Beef vs. Mance Warner

Beef and Mance Warner waste little time getting physical, exchanging heavy strikes in the opening moments. Warner initially gets the better of the confrontation, but Beef answers with a Thesz Press to take him down.

Warner avoids a splash attempt and begins unloading with chops across Beef’s chest. He follows up with ten punches in the corner, keeping his larger opponent on the defensive.

Warner retrieves a steel chair and unfolds it in the ring, apparently looking to deliver a DDT onto it. Beef counters the attempt and instead drives Warner onto the chair with a powerslam.

Beef looks to finish things with the Beef Bomb, but Warner escapes. Beef stays on the attack and connects with a powerbomb for a close two-count. Warner manages to survive and prevents Beef from connecting with a backslide.

Warner reverses the attempted backslide into a knee strike to the face. He makes the cover and gets the three-count.

Winner: Mance Warner via pinfall

After the match, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari attack Warner. They also berate Beef over his loss, making their displeasure with his performance clear.

Mina Shirakawa vs. Johnnie Robbie

Mina Shirakawa avoids an early lariat attempt from Johnnie Robbie and slides underneath before sweeping her opponent off her feet. Robbie responds with a straitjacket neckbreaker and follows up with a back elbow to take control.

Shirakawa fights back with a whirling headscissors takedown before beginning to target Robbie’s legs. She delivers repeated kicks to the hamstrings, looking to weaken her opponent and limit her mobility.

Robbie attempts to regain control with a hammerlock clothesline, but Shirakawa kicks out of the ensuing pinfall attempt. Shirakawa immediately goes back to work on Robbie’s knee, connecting with a dropkick to the injured area.

Robbie fires back with another back elbow, but Shirakawa absorbs the shot and rolls her into a pinning combination for a near-fall. Shirakawa then connects with a devastating backfist that leaves Robbie stunned.

With Robbie vulnerable, Shirakawa heads to the corner and delivers a diving DDT. She makes the cover and picks up the victory.

Winner: Mina Shirakawa via pinfall

VertVixen vs. Laynie Luck

VertVixen and Laynie Luck begin with a technical wrestling exchange, trading holds and counters as both look to gain the advantage. VertVixen eventually takes control with a shoulder tackle before applying a modified Cloverleaf out of the corner.

Luck escapes and responds with a gator roll into a suplex. She follows up by trapping VertVixen in an STF submission hold, but VertVixen manages to reach the ropes to force the break.

VertVixen regains control by throwing Luck into the corner and connecting with an exploder suplex. She follows up with a pump kick and a Purple Thunder Bomb, but Luck kicks out before the three-count.

Luck fights back and connects with a double stomp that nearly puts VertVixen away. VertVixen survives the pinfall attempt and begins mounting another comeback.

VertVixen connects with a back elbow before delivering the Snow Plow. She hooks the leg and scores the three-count.

Winner: VertVixen via pinfall

ROH Women’s World Television Championship Tournament: Zayda Steel vs. Robyn Renegade

The final match of the evening features another quarterfinal bout in the tournament to crown a new ROH Women’s World Television Champion. The winner will advance to face Isla Dawn in the semifinals.

Robyn Renegade takes control in the early going, but Zayda Steel quickly fights back with a hurricanrana. Steel attempts to follow up with a move from the top rope, only for Renegade to intercept her and throw her down to the mat.

Renegade keeps Steel grounded and applies a foot choke in the corner. Steel attempts to rally, but Renegade cuts her off with another strike before connecting with a hard elbow to the face.

Steel eventually begins fighting back with a series of strikes and a jumping neckbreaker, earning a two-count. Renegade responds with a pump kick that nearly ends the match, but Steel manages to kick out.

The action moves toward the apron, where Steel catches Renegade with a facebuster. Renegade attempts to regain control by heading to the top rope, looking for a high-risk maneuver to finish things off.

Steel intercepts Renegade before she can execute the move and takes advantage of the opening. Steel connects with the Reel-to-Reel and makes the cover for the three-count.

With the victory, Steel advances to the semifinals, where she will meet Isla Dawn.

Winner: Zayda Steel via pinfall (Advances to Tournament Semifinals)

That’s how this special edition of ROH Fortnight to Final Battle wraps up. Thanks for joining us!