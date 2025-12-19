Featured below are ROH Global Wars UK results from December 18, 2025.
* Michael Oku (w/ Amira Blair) def. Rocky Romero.
* Mark Davis def. Evil Uno.
* Alex Windsor def. Nina Samuels.
* Lee Johnson (w/ Blake Christian) def. Lio Rush.
* Blake Christian called anyone from the back to break their arm. Angelico answered the challenge.
* Blake Christian def. Angelico.
* ROH Women’s TV Championship – Proving Ground: Red Velvet (c) def. Session Moth Martina.
* Wheeler Yuta appeared to host an opening challenge. Nigel McGuinness answered the challenge.
* Nigel McGuinness def. Wheeler Yuta.
(H/T: Fightful)