Featured below are ROH Global Wars UK results from December 18, 2025.

* Michael Oku (w/ Amira Blair) def. Rocky Romero.

* Mark Davis def. Evil Uno.

* Alex Windsor def. Nina Samuels.

* Lee Johnson (w/ Blake Christian) def. Lio Rush.

* Blake Christian called anyone from the back to break their arm. Angelico answered the challenge.

* Blake Christian def. Angelico.

* ROH Women’s TV Championship – Proving Ground: Red Velvet (c) def. Session Moth Martina.

* Wheeler Yuta appeared to host an opening challenge. Nigel McGuinness answered the challenge.

* Nigel McGuinness def. Wheeler Yuta.

(H/T: Fightful)