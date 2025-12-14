Ring of Honor wrapped up its latest international set of tapings on Friday night in the UK.

ROH held the Global Wars UK television tapings on December 13 from Cardiff, Wales. The matches recorded at the event are scheduled to air on Thursday, December 18, giving fans a look at several notable in-ring performances from the overseas stop.

Featured below are the full spoilers from the taping:

ROH Global Wars UK Spoilers (Taped 12/13/2025)

* Mark Davis picked up a hard-fought victory over Evil Uno in singles competition.

* Michael Oku scored a win against Rocky Romero, continuing his momentum on the ROH stage.

A strong showing from the UK crowd helped give the tapings a big-event atmosphere.