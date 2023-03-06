Ring of Honor’s HonorClub streaming service has hit 12,000 subscribers.

AEW President & ROH owner Tony Khan noted during Sunday’s post-Revolution press conference that HonorClub hit 12,000 subscribers for the return of ROH TV this past Thursday, setting a record number for the streaming service.

Khan said the ROH TV show is closer to the shows he wrote while growing up a wrestling fan, in terms of having lots of matches.

