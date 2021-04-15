Ring of Honor issued a pair of press release earlier today confirming that Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis have re-signed with the company. The duo originally revealed their stay with ROH during an interview with PW Insider. Check out the details below.

Statement on Mike Bennett:

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Mike Bennett has re-signed with the company.

Bennett returned to ROH last fall after a five-year absence and reunited with longtime best friend Matt Taven to form The OGK.

Having overcome personal demons and professional frustration during his time away from ROH, Bennett has shown that he’s better than ever.

Bennett’s roots in ROH run deep. He won ROH’s first Top Prospect Tournament in 2011 and went on to form The Kingdom, which would become one of ROH’s top factions, with his girlfriend (now wife) Maria Kanellis, Matt Hardy and Adam Cole.

Taven later joined The Kingdom, and he and Bennett won the ROH World Tag Team Championship and New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.