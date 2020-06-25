ROH Launching Its Own Investigation Into Stars Accused In #SpeakingOut Allegations

Ring of Honor issued the following press release on Twitter announcing that the promotion will be launching an investigation into the stars accused of sexual misconduct it what is being referred to as the #SpeakingOut movement. This includes top company man Marty Scurll. Details are below.
At Ring of Honor, we pride ourselves on the respectful and inclusive environment we have built, one that ensures all employees can work in a place where they feel safe and respected.
We take these matters extremely seriously and have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to this type of behavior.
Ring of Honor has launched an immediate investigation into the claims made against its currently contracted wrestlers. We will update you on our investigation once it concludes.
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 25, 2020
