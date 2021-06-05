Ring of Honor has released a new video on their company Youtube channel revisiting some of the biggest victories that took place in the Survival of the Fittest tournament, which returns this weekend and features current stars Flamita, Rey Horus, Eli Isom, Dak Draper, Bandido, Bateman, Brian Johnson, Sledge, Chris Dickinson, O’Shay Edwards, Danhausen, and Rhett Titus.

Watch below at some of ROH’s biggest talents from yesterday and today secure key victories in the prestigious tournament, including Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa, Jay Lethal, and more.