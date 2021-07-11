According to Fightful Select, Ring of Honor has reached out to several recently released WWE stars in an effort to add them to their roster, with the report mentioning that one talent already has a deal with the company and will be brought in imminently. This is similar to what IMPACT has done over the years (and recently) to help boost viewership and pay per view buys.

The publication adds that ROH does have one surprise in store over the next week as they hope to revamp their women’s division, which has already seen vast improvements since Maria Kanellis returned. The promotion is running a women’s tournament to crown a new women’s champion later this summer.

Stay tuned.