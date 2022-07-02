A ROH match has been announced for next Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT.

It was announced on last night’s Rampage that ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty will face The Gates of Agony (Kaun, Toa Liona) of Tully Blanchard Enterprises next week.

This match was made after Gresham cut a promo on this week’s Rampage, seen below, claiming to be the best technical wrestler in the world. Gresham said he will prove that next week in the tag team bout. Furthermore, last week’s Rampage episode saw Blanchard confront Gresham and Moriarty backstage, which you can see in the video below. Gresham then made a handshake agreement with Blanchard, and that was referenced in this week’s promo.

AEW is slowly building to ROH’s return to pay-per-view with Death Before Dishonor XXIX on Saturday, July 23 from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA, and next week’s Rampage will be a part of that build. Jay Lethal recently challenged ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe for the event.

Blanchard formed his Tully Blanchard Enterprises stable back at ROH Supercard of Honor XV in April, which was the first ROH show booked by new owner Tony Khan. The stable currently features Liona, Kaun, and Brian Cage.

Next week’s AEW Rampage will be taped on Wednesday from the Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial in Rochester, NY.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

A man of his word! The unlikely pairing of ROH World Champion @TheJonGresham and @theleemoriarty team up to take on two of @TullyBFTR's best clients next FRIDAY on #AEWRampage! Tune in to #AEW Rampage NOW on TNT! pic.twitter.com/eZTycYaF4E — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2022

