Several new matches and championship developments were confirmed during the May 14 episode of ROH TV leading into this Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor event.

Zayda Steel officially secured the final spot in the ROH Women’s Title Survival of the Fittest match after defeating Hyan in a qualifying bout on Thursday’s episode. The victory sends Steel to Supercard of Honor, where she will challenge reigning ROH Women’s Champion Athena alongside Billie Starkz, Yuka Sakazaki, Maya World, and Trish Adora.

The final qualifying match was put together after Persephone was removed from the scheduled bout due to injury.

Big opportunity for Zayda Steel.

Elsewhere on the show, AR Fox captured his first championship in Ring of Honor by defeating Nick Wayne to win the ROH TV Title. The finish came when Fox countered a brainbuster attempt into a small package for the surprise three-count victory.

Following the title change, Lio Rush appeared on the video screen and immediately challenged Fox to a championship match at Supercard of Honor. ROH later confirmed the bout for the pay-per-view lineup.

The title victory marks the first ROH TV Championship reign of Fox’s career. Wayne’s reign ended after 387 days and included seven successful title defenses.

Additional championship matches were also added to Supercard of Honor this week. Ring of Honor announced that Mark Davis will defend the AEW National Championship against Xelhua at the event, while Lee Moriarty is set to defend the ROH Pure Championship against Ace Austin.

For those interested, you can check out our complete ROH On HonorClub Results 5/14/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

TOMORROW

Salisbury, MD | Wicomico Civic Center#ROHSupercard of Honorhttps://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN#ROH World TV Title

AR Fox (c) vs. Lio Rush He has haunted Ring of Honor, and now @IamLioRush wants #ROH gold as he takes on newly crowned #ROH World TV Champion @ARealFoxx! pic.twitter.com/k5PphOh2MK — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 15, 2026

Friday 5/15

Salisbury, MD | Wicomico Civic Center#ROHSupercard of Honorhttps://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf#ROH Pure Title

Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Ace Austin@The_Ace_Austin looks to bring the #ROH Pure Title back to the Bang Bang Gang as he challenges champion Lee Moriarty! pic.twitter.com/NcUwlTFjRZ — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 15, 2026

TOMORROW

Salisbury, MD | Wicomico Civic Center#ROHSupercard of Honorhttps://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN@AEW National Title

Mark Davis vs. Xelhua The #AEW National Title will be defended in ROH once again as champion @DUNKZILLADavis faces the returning @xelhualuchador for the gold! pic.twitter.com/zco1EEa2TF — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 15, 2026

BLINDSIDED! Ahead of their title match tomorrow night, @DiamanteLAX tries to take momentum away from @DeonnaPurrazzo! TOMORROW!

Salisbury, MD | Wicomico Civic Center #ROHSupercard of Honorhttps://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf ROH Women’s Pure Title

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Diamante pic.twitter.com/aKAAJlu9MC — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 15, 2026

The time for talk is over! @McGuinnessNigel and @WoodsIsTheGoods battle in pure rules action TOMORROW! TOMORROW!

Salisbury, MD | Wicomico Civic Center #ROHSupercard of Honorhttps://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN Pure Rules Match

Josh Woods vs. Nigel McGuinness pic.twitter.com/HQKDcaPISO — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 15, 2026

Tomorrow night at #ROHSupercard of Honor, will @_BlakeChristian leave as the new #ROH World Champion? TOMORROW!

Salisbury, MD | Wicomico Civic Center #ROHSupercard of Honorhttps://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf#ROH World Championship

Bandido (c) vs. Blake Christian pic.twitter.com/MCXj1iAhas — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 15, 2026