ROH Notes: How They Will Handle COVID-19 Testing, Who Will Run Creative, Marty Scurll Update

Ring of Honor announced a couple days ago that they will be returning to their home base in Maryland and begin running empty arena shows to continue their programming, which had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tapings will be limited to talent and essential staff only.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ROH will be working closely with the Maryland Athletic Commission and consulting with doctors to determine their best course of action for a safe return. Reports are that they hope to issue COVID-19 tests regularly, and are modeling their decisions based on what the UFC has been doing with testing. These safety regulations are said to be quite strict.

The wrestlers were asked to do a 14-day quarantine from whenever the return date will be. Tapings will involve a tournament that will air in September. Delirious will be returning as the head of creative for ROH. Top company superstar Marty Scurll, who was previously in the booking position, is on hiatus due to the allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut Movement. An investigation is still pending for Scurll, and Delirious has been running things since Scurll’s accusations came out.