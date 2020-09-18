–Ring of Honor’s Kevin Eck has announced that the promotion’s weekly Youtube series “Week by Week” will now have a new premiere day starting next week. They will air on Tuesday’s at 1pm EST.

-Company star Jonathan Gresham will be the next guest to appear on the ROHStrong podcast. Gresham will most likely be hyping up the ROH Pure Title tournament, which he is competing in.

-Former WWE stars Mike and Maria Bennett (Kanellis) recently joined The Bouncers on their podcast, “The Bouncers Happy Hour.” You can see some of the interactions below.