Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that fans who have a ticket to next month’s Best In The World pay per view will be receiving a special merchandise offer. Details are below.

For fans who have purchased tickets to next month’s Best in the World pay-per-view in Baltimore or plan on doing so, Ring of Honor has a special offer for you.

Beginning Friday, June 18 and running through Monday, June 28, Best In The World ticket holders can order ROH merchandise on ShopHonor.com and receive an automatic 10% discount by selecting the “Pick up at Best In The World” shipping method.

HonorClub members who have tickets to the show and select the “Pick up at Best In The World” shipping method receive a 15% discount.

You must have a ticket to Best In The World on Sunday, July 11 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena (previously known as UMBC Event Center) to enter the venue the night of the show and pick up your ShopHonor.com order at the merchandise stand.

Also, a special Best In The World t-shirt will be available for purchase on ShopHonor.com on Friday, June 18.

Note: Honor Pals are excluded from the discount offers.