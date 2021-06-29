Ring of Honor issued the following press release officially confirming that Bandido will challenge RUSH for the ROH world title at the July 11th Best In The World pay per view. Full details, including an updated match card, can be found below.

Bandido has been touted as a future world champion from the moment he debuted in Ring of Honor in early 2019.

The sensational luchador will finally get his first opportunity at the ROH World Title when he challenges fellow Mexican superstar RUSH in the main event of the Best in the World pay-per-view on July 11 in Baltimore.

Bandido earned the title shot by outlasting five other competitors to win the Survival of the Fittest elimination match. He did so despite wrestling with an injured left arm and shoulder, the result of a brutal attack by Demonic Flamita after Bandido had eliminated his former friend from the match.

With his extraordinary combination of strength, speed and agility, Bandido possesses all the tools to be champion.

However, the man he needs to beat to become champion has proved to be nearly unbeatable.

Since making his ROH debut in 2018, RUSH has only been pinned once, by PCO.

RUSH is one of only five men to have held the ROH World Title on multiple occasions; he defeated Matt Taven to win the championship the first time and PCO to regain it.

RUSH has successfully defended the title against the likes of Jay Lethal, Brody King, Shane Taylor and Jeff Cobb. Before winning the title, he defeated former world champion Dalton Castle on multiple occasions, including in 15 seconds at G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden in 2019.

Another wrestler RUSH has beaten is Bandido. Both men were undefeated when RUSH scored a hard-fought victory in a thrilling, back-and-forth match at the 17th Anniversary show two years ago.

Not only is RUSH an incredibly gifted athlete, but he’s also one of the most vicious competitors in the sport and will stop at nothing to win, including using outside interference from his fellow La Faccion Ingobernable members.

Will RUSH continue his reign of terror at Best in the World? Or will Bandido make history by becoming the first masked wrestler to win the ROH World Title?

Join us live in Baltimore, on pay-per-view or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

For the first time in nearly a year and a half, The Best Wrestling On The Planet will be presented LIVE and IN-PERSON to the best wrestling fans of the planet! The event will have limited capacity and “pod” seating will be implemented to ensure proper social distancing of six feet between each group of ticket holders. Get your tickets now!

ROH PRESENTS BEST IN THE WORLD

LIVE ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND STREAMING FOR HONORCLUB

SUNDAY, JULY 11

BELL TIME @ 7 P.M. EASTERN

BEST IN THE WORLD HOUR ONE AIRS FREE ON MULTIPLE PLATFORMS

CHESAPEAKE EMPLOYERS INSURANCE ARENA

1000 HILLTOP CIRCLE

BALTIMORE, MD 1250

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION RUSH vs. BANDIDO

ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION TONY DEPPEN vs. DRAGON LEE

BRODY KING vs. JAY LETHAL

EC3 vs. FLIP GORDON

LAST MAN STANDING MATCH

JOSH WOODS vs. SILAS YOUNG