Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that they have officially established a ROH Hall of Fame, with the promotion promising to reveal their first inductee this Monday January 31st, 2022. Full details can be found below.

To coincide with Ring of Honor’s 20th anniversary, the company is proud to announce the establishment of the ROH Hall of Fame.

Since its inception, ROH has created excellence in professional wrestling by giving the best wrestlers on the planet a platform to showcase their talent.

Now ROH will honor the outstanding athletes who have contributed greatly to making it one of the most influential pro wrestling promotions in the industry.

The first inductee in the inaugural ROH Hall of Fame class will be revealed this Monday. Subsequent inductees will be announced on Feb. 7, Feb. 14 and Feb. 21.

Also, each episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling in February will be devoted to a Hall of Fame inductee and there will be weekly YouTube specials on the inductees.