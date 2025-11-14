ROH on Honor Club starts … NOW!

Dalton Castle & The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) vs Savage King, Warren Johnson & Zack Mason

We got some Magnum vs Mason action off the top including a brief pose-off. Magnum wrangled Mason into a wristlock and tagged in Floyd to send Mason over with a big back drop. King tagged in, complete with luchadore mask and God of War outfit. He threw hands at Magnum, but Floyd tagged back in and hit a bulldog/clothesling combo on Mason and King.

Castle tagged in and suplexed Johnson across the ring. He followed that up with a stalling double pump german suplex to Mason, and then one to King for good measure.

All six men brawled briefly before the Outrunners hit their double elbow on Johnson followed by a Bangarang from Castle and that was it, the Castle made the pin and then celebrated with the Outrunners.

Match Result: Dalton Castle & The Outrunners defeated Savage King, Warren Johnson & Zack Mason

The Don Callis Family (Hechicero & Rocky Romero) vs Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico)

Hechicero started off against Angelico with some almost insultingly soft kicks to the shins. From there, the two traded arm locks until Hechicero got Angelico in a headscissor. Angelico broke free but Hechicero went right back to working the legs, followed by and over the top rope tornado slam.

Angelico picked up some momentum with a series of leg sweeps, but Hechicero dodged most of the offense thrown his way. After a brief dance off, Serpentico and Romero tagged in Serpentico tried to get the crowd to boo him. Romero took exception with this and shoulder blocked him to the mat.

Serpentico hit and around the world and sent Romero into the corner. Romero tried to charge, but Serpentico caught him in a hurricanrana. Serpentico started throwing jabs and kicks in the corner. Hechicero kicked him through the ropes and Romero tossed Serpentico up the ramp.

While Angelico complained to the ref, Hechicero snuck up on him and launched him off the apron. Romero dragged Serpentico back in and Hechicero took over with a surfboard style hold. Romero came in a kicked Serpentico in the side before backing off.

Hechicero started throwing clotheslines in the corner before dragging Serpentico to Romero in the corner. They double teamed Serpentico with Romero hitting a dropkick after Hechicero worked in a rope sleeper.

Serpentico staggered to his feet and tried to fight back, but Romero threw him into the corner for a series of lariats. Serpentico came off the ropes with one of his own that turned Romero inside out. Hot tags were made to Angelico and Hechicero.

Angelico used his reach to clean house, clotheslining Romero and knocking Hechicero back with a series of kicks. Angelico tagged in Serpentico and they double teamed Hechicero with sentons and head kicks. Romero came in though and sent Angelico out of the ring with a hurricanrana. He followed him out with a dive.

Serpentico and Hechicero battled in the ring. Hechicero hit a buckle bomb and then the swinging cobra clutch into a sit-out cobra clutch. Ironically, Serpentico was forced to tap out.

Match Result: The Don Callis Family defeated Spanish Announce Project

-Next, a Harley Cameron ft. the other people in QTV segment aired and Solo and QT talked about the match on the weekend with Big Boom AJ. Cameron interjected with hilarity and talked about her match next week with Athena for the ROH Women’s World Title. Solo asked if she was going to make a puppet, or funny song. Cameron said no, she was just going to beat the sh*t out of Athena instead. Cameron asked “why not me?” and told her to feel the wrath.

Athena & Billie Starkz vs Hyan & Maya World

Athena screamed at Carmeron through the camera, allowing Starkz to make a blind tag. Athena was mad as heck about that, but Hyan tagged in as well and knocked them both down. Hyan beat Starkz and Athena around the ring, but Athena came back.

Starkz became legal and took Hyan to the mat with a suplex. She tagged in Athena who brought her usual aggression to Hyan fish hooking her, preventing World from tagging in. Athena went to suplex Hyan after calling her Cameron, but Hyan reversed it. The momentum was short lived as Athena returned to pounding her in the center of the ring.

Starkz tagged in and the two traded throwing knees and strikes at her in the corner. Starkz tagged back out for Athena to hit Hyan with a pump kick to the back. She tried to hoist her up, but Hyan blocked it and hit a DDT.

Athena got a tag to Starkz and Hyan got one to World who went right for Starkz with a roll through stomp that got her a two count. Starkz went right for World’s eyes, raking them and hitting a knee into her back.

Athena pulled Hyan to the outside and threw her into the barricade repeatedly. Athena tagged in with World and smashed her face with a facebuster into a koji clutch. World tapped out, but Athena wouldn’t break the hold until Starkz raised her arm.

Match Result: Athena & Billie Starkz defeated Hyan & Maya World

The Swirl (Blake Christian & Lee Johnson) vs Vin Parker & Will Allday

Allday and Johnson started things off with some snappy chain wrestling. Allday looked really good against Johnson as they flipped and rolled with Allday eventually getting the upper hand with a crossbody. Johnson came right back with a dropkick though.

Christian tagged in with a flying clothesline and started strutting around the ring. Allday got a kick in which gave him a chance to tag in Parker who threw some lariats at Christian. Christian caught him in a kick though and punched him to the mat about it.

Christian wrestled circles around Parker into a leaping dropkick. He knocked Allday off the apron and Johnson joined him for a double team on Parker. Johnson dove over the top rope to take out Parker and Allday and he and Christian hung them up on the barricade.

Christian then hit a flying splash on them both and Johnson threw Parker back into the ring. The Swirl hit their brainbuster finish and that was it, 1-2-3.

Match Result: The Swirl defeated Vin Parker & Will Allday

Lance Archer vs Aaron Solo

Speaking of dumb, Archer jumped Solo as he entered and beat him down to the ring. He then started no-selling chops from Solo, whipping him through for a clothesline.

Archer started throwing fists and elbows in the corner, then hit a bunch of splashes. Solo dodged the last one, but Archer literally stepped on him, stomping him to the ring. Archer called for the chokeslam, but on the way up, Solo kicked him.

Archer picked up Solo by the head and Solo turned it into an around the world DDT followed by a spinning kick. Archer was off his feet and Solo went up top, but Rocky Romero appeared and knocked him off the turnbuckle.

Archer hit the chokeslam followed by the Blackout and that was it.

Match Result: Lance Archer defeated Aaron Solo

Mixed Eight Person Tag Team Match: SkyFlight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin, Leila Grey & Scorpio Sky) vs MxM TV (Johnny TV, Mansoor, Mason Madden & Taya Valkyrie)

Shane Taylor Promotions appeared at Ringside during Skyflight’s entrance, so it can be surmised that one of these teams might be in line for a Six Man Title Shot.

Mansoor offered his tip to Darious, but there was no touching as the bell rang. Mansoor got Darious in a headlock, but Darious came back, dodging an elbow. He tossed Mansoor into the corner and then armdragged him out.

Grey tagged in which brought in Valkyrie, but not before Grey hit a hurricanrana on Mansoor. Valkyrie ate a bulldog from Grey and then TV tagged in. Grey looked like she was going to go for him for a second, but then tagged in Dante. Darious and Sky joined in for a triple team with Sky remaining legal.

Mansoor caused a distraction so that TV could hit a low blow on Sky before he and Mason hit a high/low on Sky. Mason then dropped some elbows and pounded Sky against the mat. Mansoor tagged back in, leaving Sky isolated in the MxMxTV corner where all four wailed on him.

Mansoor threw sky into the corner for an absolutely hilarous 67 joke, but that allowed Sky to grab him for a powerbomb and tag in Dante. Dante kicked Mansoor mercilessly before hitting a springboard crossbody for a pin attempt, broken up by Valkyrie.

That brought in Grey who dragged her out of the ring and a brawl broke out with the men in the ring and the women on the outside.

When the dust settled, Sky and Mason were in the ring. Mason hit a lateral press and went for a pin, but Top Flight broke it up sending him out of the ring. TV and Darious battled in the ring with TV landing a lariat before Sky hit him with a lowdown.

Madden went to deiver a high kick to Dante, but he ducked and Mason hit Mansoor by accident. Darious came in and the planted Mansoor with a double facebuster to get the pin.

Match Result: SkyFlight defeated MxM TV

After the match, Shane Taylor Promotions stormed the ring and took out all the men while Grey and Valkyrie kept fighting on the outside. The Infantry delivered a double cutter to Sky and STP stood tall over him in the ring. Suddenly, Lee Moriarty’s music hit which meant it was time for:

ROH Pure Title Proving Ground Match: Lee Moriarty [c] vs Willie Mack

Lee fought Komander to a time limit draw in the Proving Ground last week, so he was looking to make a statement against Mack. Mack on the other hand makes a statement everywhere he goes, including with his awesome purple and gold gear.

Mack’s pants came off and the 10-minute countdown began. Moriarty isn’t used to facing a man as large as Mack in the Pure division, so there was a bit of a prolonged feeling out process. Moriarty got a wristlock on and Mack reversed it until Moriarty knocked him down.

After a quick cover try, Moriarty locked on the arm of Mack and Mack scooted to the ropes to use his first break at 8:36. Mack put on a headlock then threw Moriarty off the ropes, knocking him down with a shoulder-block.

Moriarty flung himself at Mack, trying to knock him off his feet and managed to succeed with an armdrag. Mack returned the favour with a three-peat of armdrags and a Shining Wizard of all things! Moriarty slipped out of the ring to compose himself and Mack humped the ring. Literally.

Moriarty got back in and found himself on the receiving end of a punch from Mack. Moriarty blocked a hand thrust from Mack and wrapped his arm around the ropes, wrenching it. He bulldogged Mack by the arm and then split his fingers, trying to get him to quit.

Moriarty put on the Border City Stretch, but it was too close to the ropes and Mack used his second rope break at 5:19. Moriarty charged Mack who got him with a pop up punch to the face. Mack was favouring his arm though and as they both got back up, Moriarty started throwing punches.

Moriarty tried to clothesline Mack off his feet, but Mack dodged and threw a forearm that knocked Moriarty senseless. He hit a massive cannonball in the corner and followed that with a swing out slam. Mack’s arm needed popping back into place, which he did on the ropes before hitting a standing moonsault on Moriarty.

Mack hit a one-armed spinebuster on Moriarty and went up to the top turnbuckle with 2:22 left on the clock. Moriarty knocked the ropes and he fell off and right into a Border City Stretch. Moriarty rolled him into the middle of the ring where he couldn’t use a break and Mack tapped out.

Match Result: Lee Moriarty defeated Willie Mack

After the match, Komander appeared on the ramp and he and Moriarty jawed at each other as the show went off the air.

