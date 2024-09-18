Matches have been announced for this week’s episode of ROH On HonorClub.

On Wednesday, Ring Of Honor announced the following matches for the September 19 of their weekly program:

* Cage Of Agony in action

* Anthony Ogogo in action

* Rachael Ellering in action

* The Infantry vs. Angelico & Serpentico

* Proving Ground: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. Dark Order (ROH Tag Team Titles)