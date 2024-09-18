Matches have been announced for this week’s episode of ROH On HonorClub.
On Wednesday, Ring Of Honor announced the following matches for the September 19 of their weekly program:
* Cage Of Agony in action
* Anthony Ogogo in action
* Rachael Ellering in action
* The Infantry vs. Angelico & Serpentico
* Proving Ground: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. Dark Order (ROH Tag Team Titles)
.@EvilUno & @YTAlexReynolds enter the PROVING GROUND as they face the #ROH World Tag Team Champions @dustinrhodes & @sammyguevara!
Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/qYTyoEnHGs
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 18, 2024