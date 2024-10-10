The road to ROH Final Battle 2024 continues tonight.

Ring Of Honor returns with the latest installment of their weekly ROH On HonorClub show this evening at 7/6c on their digital streaming platform.

On tap for the Thursday, October 10, 2024 episode of the two-hour ROH Wrestling television program are the following matches:

* Lance Archer in action

* Billie Starkz in action

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship: Red Velvet (c) vs. Diamante

* ROH World Championship Proving Ground: Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods

* Shane Taylor Promotions vs. The Infantry

Make sure to check back here after the show tonight for detailed ROH On HonorClub results from October 10, 2024.