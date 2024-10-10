The road to ROH Final Battle 2024 continues tonight.
Ring Of Honor returns with the latest installment of their weekly ROH On HonorClub show this evening at 7/6c on their digital streaming platform.
On tap for the Thursday, October 10, 2024 episode of the two-hour ROH Wrestling television program are the following matches:
* Lance Archer in action
* Billie Starkz in action
* ROH Women’s World Television Championship: Red Velvet (c) vs. Diamante
* ROH World Championship Proving Ground: Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods
* Shane Taylor Promotions vs. The Infantry
Make sure to check back here after the show tonight for detailed ROH On HonorClub results from October 10, 2024.
