The road to ROH Final Battle 2024 continues tonight.

Ring Of Honor returns with the latest installment of their weekly ROH On HonorClub show this evening at 7/6c on their digital streaming platform.

On tap for the Thursday, October 17, 2024 episode of the two-hour ROH Wrestling television program are the following matches:

* Nick Wayne in action

* MxM Collection in action

* Angelico and Serpentico in action

*Yuka Sakazaki vs. Viva Van

* ROH Women’s Title (Proving Ground): Athena vs. Lady Frost

Make sure to check back here after the show on Thursday night for complete ROH On HonorClub results for October 17, 2024.