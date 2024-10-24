The road to ROH Final Battle 2024 continues tonight.

Ring Of Honor returns with the latest installment of their weekly ROH On HonorClub show this evening at 7/6c on their digital streaming platform.

On tap for the Thursday, October 24, 2024 episode of the two-hour ROH Wrestling television program are the following matches:

* Celebration Of ROH Women’s World Champion Athena

* ROH TV Title: Brian Cage (c) vs. Komander

* Reyna Isis vs. Viva Van

* Rocky Romero vs. Brandon Cutler

* Lee Johnson & EJ Nduka vs. TBA

* Gates of Agony vs. The Infantry

