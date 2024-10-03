The road to ROH Final Battle 2024 continues tonight.

Ring Of Honor returns with the latest installment of their weekly ROH On HonorClub show this evening at 7/6c on their digital streaming platform.

On tap for the Thursday, October 3, 2024 episode of the two-hour ROH Wrestling television program are the following matches:

* Nyla Rose will be in action

* The Outrunners vs. The Infantry

* Anthony Henry & BEEF will be in action

* Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs vs. The Premier Athletes (ROH World Six-Man Titles Proving Ground)

* ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Matt Taven

Make sure to check back here after the show tonight for detailed ROH On HonorClub results from October 3, 2024.