The road to ROH Final Battle 2024 continues tonight.

Ring Of Honor returns with the latest installment of their weekly ROH On HonorClub show this evening at 7/6c on their digital streaming platform.

On tap for the Thursday, October 31, 2024 Halloween episode of the two-hour ROH Wrestling television program are the following matches:

* Johnny TV in action

* Billie Starkz in action

* Reyna Isis vs. Lady Frost

* Josh Woods vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Pure Rules: Aaron Solo vs. Matt Taven

* JD Drake & BEEF vs. Peter Avalon & Preston Vance

* Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) in action

* ROH Women’s Title Halloween Ring of Horror: Athena vs. Abadon

