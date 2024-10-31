The road to ROH Final Battle 2024 continues tonight.
Ring Of Honor returns with the latest installment of their weekly ROH On HonorClub show this evening at 7/6c on their digital streaming platform.
On tap for the Thursday, October 31, 2024 Halloween episode of the two-hour ROH Wrestling television program are the following matches:
* Johnny TV in action
* Billie Starkz in action
* Reyna Isis vs. Lady Frost
* Josh Woods vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Pure Rules: Aaron Solo vs. Matt Taven
* JD Drake & BEEF vs. Peter Avalon & Preston Vance
* Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) in action
* ROH Women’s Title Halloween Ring of Horror: Athena vs. Abadon
The challenger @abadon_AEW will face the #ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG in a Halloween Ring of Horror Match!
With @BillieStarkz walking out on M.I.T last week, she is back in singles action
After a successful debut last week from @reynaisiscmll, she is back in action as she takes on the @RealLadyFrost in singles action!
Gates of Agony @ToaLiona & @thekaun continue to tear through the tag-team division and will be in action
Welcome back to Ring of Honor @RealJDDrake, as he teams up with @BEEFTCB to take on 'Pretty' Peter Avalon & @Pres10Vance!
.@TheRealMorrison is ALWAYS TV ready as he will be in action
.@aaron_solo_ returns to Ring of Honor as he takes on #ROH Grand Slam winner @MattTaven of the Undisputed Kingdom in a Pure Rules Match!
The issues between the Premier Athletes & The Conglomeration continue to escalate as @WoodsIsTheGoods takes on #TomohiroIshii for the first-time ever in singles competition!
