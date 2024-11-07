ROH Wrestling returns tonight.
The weekly Ring Of Honor show returns at 7/6c this evening on HonorClub, with a taped show from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for tonight’s two-hour program:
* Nick Wayne in action
* The Infantry in action
* Josh Woods vs. AR Fox
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Aaron Solo
* Sammy Guevara vs. Preston Vance
* The Righteous in action
* “Legit” Leyla Hirsch returns
* Diamante vs. Rachael Ellering
* Lee Johnson & EJ Nduka in action
* Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Butcher
* Spanish Announce Project in action
* Emergency M.E.M. with Athena and Lexy Nair
Make sure to check back here tonight after the show for complete ROH On HonorClub results.