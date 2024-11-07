ROH Wrestling returns tonight.

The weekly Ring Of Honor show returns at 7/6c this evening on HonorClub, with a taped show from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for tonight’s two-hour program:

* Nick Wayne in action

* The Infantry in action

* Josh Woods vs. AR Fox

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Aaron Solo

* Sammy Guevara vs. Preston Vance

* The Righteous in action

* “Legit” Leyla Hirsch returns

* Diamante vs. Rachael Ellering

* Lee Johnson & EJ Nduka in action

* Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Butcher

* Spanish Announce Project in action

* Emergency M.E.M. with Athena and Lexy Nair

Make sure to check back here tonight after the show for complete ROH On HonorClub results.