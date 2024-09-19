Ring Of Honor returns tonight.

ROH On HonorClub returns this evening at 7/6c with the latest installment of the weekly two-hour program.

On tap for tonight’s show is Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds) in a Proving Ground Match for the ROH World Tag-Team Championships, as well as The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) vs. Angelico & Serpentico.

Also scheduled to compete on tonight’s show is Anthony Ogogo, Rachael Ellering, as well as Brian Cage & Gates of Agony (Kaun & Toa Liona).