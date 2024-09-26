The road to ROH Final Battle 2024 continues tonight.
Ring Of Honor returns with the latest installment of their weekly ROH On HonorClub show this evening at 7/6 on their digital streaming platform.
On tap for the Thursday, September 26, 2024 episode of the two-hour ROH Wrestling television program are the following matches:
* Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Preston Vance (ROH Pure Title)
* Tony Deppen vs. Action Andretti
* Abadon vs. TBA
* Brian Cage vs. TBA
* Athena and Billie Starkz vs. TBA
* Johnny TV vs. Komander
.@Pres10Vance has been on a roll and has earned a shot at the #ROH Pure Title against the champion @theleemoriarty TOMORROW NIGHT!
Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/UAHdK2f3bB
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 25, 2024
SOULS WILL BE COLLECTED!@abadon_AEW will be in singles competition TOMORROW NIGHT on #ROH TV!
Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/q5PPvGQhtd
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 25, 2024
The path of destruction continues as @briancagegmsi will be in singles action TOMORROW NIGHT on #ROH TV!
Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/sI74xIjXrv
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 25, 2024
.@BillieStarkz & the #ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG compete in tag-team competition TOMORROW NIGHT on #ROH TV!
Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/gnieUBu17o
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 25, 2024
Johnny TV (@TheRealMorrison) & @KomandercrMX will clash for the first-time ever in Ring of Honor singles action TOMORROW NIGHT!
Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/NNC1iGZVFK
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 25, 2024
Former #ROH World TV Champion @Tony_Deppen returns to Ring of Honor as he goes head-to-head against @ActionAndretti TONIGHT!
Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/xWqwxUEpAm
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 26, 2024