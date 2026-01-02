ROH On HonorClub starts … NOW!

ROH World Champion Bandido & Jay Lethal vs. The Swirl (Blake Christian & Lee Johnson)

Christian has been doing his best to be an annoying brat to both Bandido and Lethal recently, so this match has some fuel to it. Johnson was also there.

Christian vs Lethal started the match, but the crowd wanted Bandido. Lethal tagged him in, but Christian then tagged out, playing the mind games. Johnson and Bandido tangled for a few seconds, before Christian got pulled back into it. When the dust settled Johnson and Bandido were legal.

Johnson got the upper hand until Bandido blocked a suplex. Johnson did the same ont he counter and the two broke of and ran the ropes, colliding in the center. On the outside, Christian tried to distract Lethal.

Christian tagged back in and he and Bandidio traded holds with Christian getting the better of the champ in the corner. Christian cut off the hot tag and when Lethal did get a tag, the ref didnt see it. In the confusion, Johnson and Christian hammered Bandido in the corner.

Bandido fought back and went for a hot tag to Lethal who… stepped away? Lethal refused Bandido’s tag and that allowed Christian to get the drop on Bandido. He and Johnson went for a double team, but Bandido was fired up and fought them both.

Match Result: Bandido & Jay Lethal vs. The Swirl went to a no contest

Lethal slipped into the ring and hit a Lethal Injection on Bandido and then the Swirl stomped him. All three beat on Bandido until Christian grabbed the ROH World Title Belt. Lethal ripped off Bandido’s mask and just then Adam Priest and Tom Billington hit the ring to make the save.

The newly established trio of Jay Lethal, Blake Christian and Lee Johnson (Im leaning hard towards “Lethal Swirl”) walked up the ramp.

Bryan Keith vs Serpentico

There was something poetic about this Snake-vs-Cowboy match.

The match began with some confirmation from the audience that they were going to “boo” Keith and “Yay” Serpentico. Then Keith knocked Serpentico down and they started wrestling. Serpentico seemed to have the speed advantage put to good use, running circles around Keith.

Keith threw a shoulder into Serpentico’s chin, knocking him out of the ring. Keith followed and Serpentico met him with some chops. Keith went right to the eyes and threw Serpentico at the stairs by the face.

Back in the ring, Serpentico and Keith traded shots until Keith got a knee into Serpentico’s stomach. They traded suplex blocks back and forth until Serpentico landed one, throwing Keith into the corner. Serpentico kept the match pace going with a series of kicks and a hurricanrana. Serpentico went for a cover but only got a two count.

Serpentico went up top but Keith rolled out of the way. Serpentico countered and exploder, but couldn’t counter the whipping lariat Keith hit him with next. Keith pointed to the sky and went to finish off Serpentico, but he took too long and Serpentico hit him with a crescent kick.

Keith put a knee to his face and then threw him down in a tiger driver to get the pin and the victory.

Match Result: Bryan Keith defeated Serpentico

