ROH On HonorClub starts … NOW!

Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) vs Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico)

This matchup actually has me quite intrigued. It’s the super laid back and fun, streamer shooting, neon wearing SAP vs the ultra serious, soccer hooligan GYV. All four are great wrestlers, with very distinctive styles. It should be an excellent clash to kick things off!

Angelico and Drake kicked things off with Drake, well, kicking the air in front of Angelico. The two locked up and Angelico took control, whipping Drake into the corner. Drake hit a shoulder to the midsectiona nd Gibson tagged in for a double team.

Gibson knocked Angelico down and asked Eddie Kingston if he liked what he saw. No word on Kingston’s response.

Back in the ring, Angelico turned the tables with an armbreaker and Serpentico leapt in with a double stomp. Angeligo hit a hip toss on Gibson, then hip tossed Serpentico ON Gibson. Serpentico unloaded with some chops, but Gibson caught him running the ropes.

Drake jumped in and hit one of the highest heel kicks i’ve ever seen to send Angelico off the apron. Drake and Serpentico battled in the ring and Gibson tossed Angelico into the barricade.

Drake took control with a shinbreaker, working the leg of Serpentico to remove his high flying ability. He wrapped Serpentico up in a grapevine ankle lock. Serpentico managed to get out of it and Gibson tagged in.

Serpentico found himself in a half Boston Crab at the hands of Gibson in the middle of the ring. Gibson transitioned into a surfboard, but Serpentico grabbed the ropes. Drake tagged in and yelled a bunch of stuff in British. It must have been offensive, because Serpentico chopped him and scrambled for a hot tag to Angelico.

Angelico took out Drake and used Gibson for leverage to land a big lariat. He hit a capuera kick, but Gibson kicked out at two. Angelico tagged Serpentico who hit a swanton onto Gibson, but Drake broke it up.

Angelico grabbed Drake on the outside, but Drake shoved him into the steps. In the ring, Serpentico went for a rollup, but Gibson kicked out. Gibson hit a lungblower from the top rope and tagged in Drake. Gibson held Serpentico and Drake went coast to coast with a dropkick. Drake made the pin and CYV picked up the victory.

Match Result: Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Spanish Announce Project

After the match, Gibson grabbed a mic and called out Eddie Kingston and Ortiz ahead of their tag match against him on Collision this Saturday. Drake choked Serpentico with his scarf and then Kingston’s music hit and he and Ortiz marched down to the ring, chairs in hand. The Veterans bailed and the segment ended.

Lance Archer vs Vin Parker

(sigh) So, like he does, Archer came to the ring, threw Parker at the ground a bunch using big chops, chokeslams and the Archer’s Edge, and won the match.

Parker got in a chop and a dropkick, but as with all Archer matches, it didn’t really matter.

Match Result: Lance Archer defeated Vin Parker

Shane Taylor (w/Anthony Ogogo, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean & Trish Adora) vs Kiran Grey

A rare singles match for 1/3rd of the ROH Six Man Champions, Taylor. I mean, he came to the ring with four other people, but it’s still a singles match. Grey took on Sammy Guevara last week, and looked good doing it, but Taylor is a whole different kind of monster.

Commentary kept saying not much was known about Grey, which made me think has anyone, you know, asked him about himself? Was there not some kind of interview before he started working at ROH?

Anyway the two big men locked up off the top with Taylor forcing Grey into the corner. He laid in a few jabs, but Grey wasn’t stopped. He exploded out of the corner and climbed onto Taylors back, peppering him with shots.

Taylor punched him into next week and took a moment to compose himself. Taylor laid in two big midsection shots, staggering Grey. This continuted as the Infantry talked smack to the camera.

Grey got to his feet and started fighting back, but Taylor put a stop to that with a knee and a clothesline. He went for the cover, but Grey kicked out at two. Taylor charged, but Grey dodged and Taylor hit the corner. Grey picked up the speed and splashed him, but only got a one-count.

Grey hit a pump kick that knocked Taylor down, which was a pretty big accomplishment. Grey went for an Irish whip, but Taylor headbutted him and delivered a big splash. He went for the cover, but Grey wasn’t done yet and kicked out.

Taylor looked to end things with that big right hand and cracked Grey in the chin, knocking him clean out to give Taylor the win.

But we still don’t know much about Grey.

Match Result: Shane Taylor defeated Kiran Grey

Eight Man Tag Team Match: Aaron Solo, QT Marshall & The Von Erichs (Marshall von Erich & Ross von Erich) vs The Frat House (Cole Karter, Griff Garrison, Jacked Jameson & Preston Vance)

The interesting part of this match (aside from speculating how Marshall Von Erich’s hat will feature) is that Jacked Jameson is actually having a match with the Frat House. Normally he just stands at ringside cropdusting his particularly toxic brand of obnoxious as far and wide as he can.

Karter and Ross started things off with Ross taking a shoulder block while Karter posed. He came back though and tagged in Marshall who dropkicked Karter. He picked Karter up in a scoop slam and landed a high elbow. Ross tagged back in and they double dropkicked Karter. Vance decided he wanted one, so they dropkicked him too.

Solo tagged in to face off against Garrison. He had the upper hand but Jameson grabbed his ankle from the outside allowing Garrison to slingshot him over the top rope for a powerslam. Jameson tagged in and set Solo up on the second rope for a running elbow. He then hit a brainbuster, but Solo kicked out at two.

Jameson dragged Solo to the Frat House corner and they all took turns tagging in and out beating on him. Garrison ate a jawbreaker though, but Karter cut Solo off before he could get a tag. He hit a dropkick and got another two count.

Vance tagged in and hit a spinebuster on Solo, allowing Jameson to hit a senton from the second rope. Solo hit a quick kick and got the hot tag to QT. QT cleaned house, hitting a handspring heel kick on Garrison. Vance and Karter then double teamed him.

Marshall came in and put the Claw on Vance. Ross joined him and they hit a Claw slam. Jameson hit a shoulder block on QT, but the Von Erichs got duelling claws on Jameson and Garrison. QT hit a cutter and Solo took out the rest of the Frat House to let QT make the pin on Jameson.

Match Result: Aaron Solo, QT Marshall & The Von Erichs defeated The Frat House

Mixed Six Person Tag Team Match: MxM TV (Mansoor, Mason Madden & Taya Valkyrie) vs The Infantry (Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean & Trish Adora)

Last week, Red Velvet offered Taya Valkyrie a Proving Ground match for a shot at the ROH Women’s Television Title. So, naturally, this week, Valkyrie is in a six-person tag match.

¯|_(ツ)_/¯

Ian Ricabonni retconned it by saying Valkyrie was “thinking about” the proving ground match, but I know what I saw, Ian!!!

Anyway, Adora and Valkyrie kicked things off with Valkyrie woman-handling Adora with a series of strikes and lariats. Bravo tagged in and Valkyrie beat him up for a bit until Mansoor tagged in. He worked Bravo for a moment then Madden tagged in for a double team and a pose-based double elbow.

Dean tagged in and took out Mansoor, throwing a little bit of his own Blue Steel. He laid him out with a big lariat and went for the pin, but Mansoor kicked out. Dean transitioned to a chinlock but Mansoor got out of it, reaching for a tag that never came.

Dean knocked Madden off the apron and then charged Mansoor who met him with an insiguri. Adora tagged in which brought in Valkyrie who hit a back elbow and big boot out of the corner. Valkyrie delivered a meteora to Adora.

The infantry came in to take out Madden, but he overpowered them both. He tagged in Mansoor and they hit a picture perfect choke suplex. Bravo broke up the pin though. He then dove onto Madden from the outside.

As Bravo got back into the ring, Mansoor grabbed him for a spinbuster. Mansoor then dove onto Dean on the outside. Suddenly, an attractive woman appeared behind Mansoor and distracted him. UNfortunately, that left him open for a double stomp from the Infantry. Dean made the pin and got the win.

Match Result: The Infantry defeated MxM TV

After the match, that same woman called over Carlie Bravo. He helped her over the barricade, revealing that she is approximately 10 feet tall. Whoever she is, she left with the Infantry as the segment ended.

