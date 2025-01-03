ROH On HonorClub starts NOW!

Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman welcomed the audience to the broadcast before transitioning into the opening match.

ROH Women’s Television Championship Match: Red Velvet (c) def. Hanako via Pinfall (Cradle)

There was a vignette for Shane Taylor Promotions (Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo, Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Anthony Ogogo & Trish Adora), where Shane Taylor talked about how people only cared about not how to get to the top, but what you did at the top and said there were no warriors anymore. Taylor then said they were not running from anyone and would go to war against anyone who came in their way.

Lio Rush & Action Andretti def. The Rottweilers (Homicide & Rocky Romero) via Pinfall (Schoolboy Roll-Up)

There was a vignette of The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara) from after ROH Final Battle. Rhodes put over Guevara for his maturity and for being a great partner. They then called out The House of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO) and said they accepted their challenge for NJPW Wrestle Dynasty.

Harley Cameron def. Ashley Vox via Pinfall (Shinning Wizard)

Lexy Nair interviewed Red Velvet but was immediately interrupted by Leyla Hirsch. Hirsch took offense to Velvet’s methods, which led to Velvet offering a title match to Hirsch but on his time.

Shane Taylor Promotions (Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo, Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty) (w/ Trish Adora) def. Iron Savages (Bronson & Bear) & Dark Order (Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds) (w/ John Silver & Jacked Jameson) via Submission (Border City Stretch from Moriarty on Evil Uno)

Flashback from 2023 ROH Death Before Dishonor: ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena (c) def. Willow Nightingale via Referee’s Stoppage (Omoplata Crossface)

ROH World Television Championship – Proving Ground Match: Komander (c) (w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. QT Marshall Ended in a Time-Limit Draw

With this result, QT Marshal was now guaranteed a title match for the ROH World Television Title due to surviving the 10-Minute Rule in Proving Ground Matches.

