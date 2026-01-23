ROH On HonorClub starts … NOW!

Adam Priest & Tommy Billington vs The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese) (w/Mark Sterling & Stori Denali)

Billington and Priest sauntered to the ring while Jay Lethal and the swirl cut a promo picture-in-picture about how they aren’t done with them. Then Priest and Daivari locked up to kick things off.

Priest’s strength seemed to be the difference, until Nese tagged in and the two double teamed Priest. Billing to grabbed a blind tag and dropped a big elbo on Nese off the ropes. Priest and Billington traded tags so fast at this point that they were pretty much beating on Nese 2-on-1.

Nese grabbed a hedlock on Billington, but Billington rolled through and they ran the ropes with Billington dishing out a bunch of shoulder blocks. Nese rolled out of the ring and Billington followed, driving him into the barricade. Daivari made the save though, sending Billington into the steps. Sterling and Daivari stomped him when Nese went back in to break the count.

Back in the ring, Billington went for a Piledriver on Nese, but his arm gave out. Nese took advantage and worked the arm harder. He wrapped Billington up in the ropes, stretching his arm around them. Then he hit a bulldog on the top rope and went for a moonsault. Billington moved though and Daivari got the tag to spell Nese.

Daivari and Billington collided with duelling clotheslines and Billington crawled over to get a tag to Priest. Priest nailed a German suplex off the second turnbuckle and then gave Nese a merry-go-round DDT. Priest chop-blocked Daivari and put him in a half-crab. Billington put a choke on Nese, but Sterling caused a distraction allowing Nese to break up the crab.

Priest started laying body shots into Daivari who threw a big lariat at Priest. Nese joined him for a double team, but Priest kicked out at two. Priest pushed Nese into Daivari and locked the half crab on Nese off of a dragonwhip leg screw. Billington kept Sterling at bay, but Denali snuck in and chokeslammed Priest.

Billington threw Daivari out of the ring and hit him with a suicide dive while Priest and Nese rolled around in the ring until Priest stacked him up for a quick three and got the victory.

Match Result: Adam Priest & Tommy Billington defetaed The Premier Athletes

After the match, The Lethal Swirl (TM) ran down and took out Billington and Priest. The Athletes watched. Lethal threw some punches and Christian put a figure four on Billington. They then stood in the ring swirling their fingers in the air. Because of their dumb name, get it?

Satnam Singh vs Josiah Jean and Dante Leon

(sighs) So, this was a 2-on-1 match for some reason.

Singh came to the ring. The bell rang. Jean ran at Singh, and he pushed him over. Then Leon ran at Singh and he pushed him over.

Singh put Jean in the corner. Chop. Chop. Then he put Leon in the corner. Chop. Chop.

Throw. Choke. Leon got a punch in. Club from Singh, double chokeslam attempt. Leon and Jean tried to get some punches in and then double chokeslam.

The end. #LOLSinghwins.

Match Result: Satnam Singh defeated Josiah Jean and Dante Leon

